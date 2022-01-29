Leonardo di Caprio’s camper – idealista / news

Hollywood stars don’t give up on glitz and luxury even when they travel. Proof of this is the spectacular camper of Leonardo di Caprio a real luxury mini house designed by the Californian company King Kong Production Vehicles, a veteran of caravan construction for American super productions.







Gtres

In a video made by Bloomberg, it is the founder of the company, David Rovsek who shows it extraordinary model used by the Titanic star, but that has also conquered Brad Pitt and Will Smith. It is one of the most luxurious and largest in size, with a length of 16 meters. And also the price is not exactly mini, it is in fact about 1.6 million euros.







youtube

This luxury mini house features a large living room that communicates with un dining room and with a kitchen with lounge bar. The furniture is made to measure to make the most of the m2. They cannot be missing not even two large fireplaces, mirrors on the roof and marble floor with heating.







youtube

Also not to be missed the shower with ceramic hydromassage handmade and valued in over 40 thousand euros. There is also a second bathroom e seven televisions distributed in the various environments.