Leonardo DiCaprio: 10 things you don’t know about the actor

There are many famous actors but few can be considered the sex symbol of an entire generation. Leonardo Dicaprio, originally from Los Angeles, born in 1974, he began his career very young, with small roles and commercials. The turning point that will change his career and that of his colleague and friend Kate Winslet comes in 1997, when he is chosen as the protagonist for the film Titanic, inspired by the tragedy of the ocean liner of the same name, directed by James Cameron.

Over the years he has worked with actors and directors of the highest caliber. Tom Hanks in Try to catch me, Jack Nicholson and Matt Damon in The Departed, Jamie Foxx and Christopher Waltz in Django Unchained – just to name a few. In Baz Lurhman’s adaptation he is Jay Gatsby, in The Aviator is aviator Howard Hughes, in The Wolf of Wall Street is the broker Jordan Belfort. A thousand faces, a thousand interpretations, always the same skill in front of the camera.

Often at the center of gossip about the age difference with his companions, who are equally often models, the actor is a point of reference in the ecological struggle to protect the planet.

Let’s find out 10 curiosities about the life and career of actor Leonardo DiCaprio!

Her career began with advertising

The first works that allow the young Leonardo DiCaprio to have a small taste of the world of celebrities are those of the small screen. Between the 80s and the early 90s, the young actor appears in some commercials. His mother accompanied him to the first auditions when he was still a teenager. His first engagement was at the age of 14 years old, in a car commercial.

His mother named him Leonardo in honor of Leonardo Da Vinci

An important actor deserves an equally important name. Its the actor of Titanic And The Revenant he got it by lucky chance. In fact, it seems that her mother was on vacation in Italy when she was pregnant. While it was in the Galleria degli Uffici in Florence, she found herself in front of a masterpiece by the master Da Vinci. It was then that the little one in her belly kicked and she took it as a sign.

Given the great variety of masterpieces in the Uffizi, we could have called him Raphael or Sandro, if he had chosen to kick 50 meters ahead! Without considering that at the beginning his agent advised him to change his name for something less “foreign” and more American. Luckily Leo declined.

In the 90s he had a “gang” of famous people

Everyone has had a group of friends in middle or high school with whom he had a “party”, or something like that. Leonardo DiCaprio’s “gang” was made up of some quite famous characters, including Tobey Maguire (Spider-man), David Blaine and Harmony Korine. They called themselves “The Pussy Posse” and they went to parties and clubs, having fun like never before. There were no drugs or drugs in their circle – DiCaprio has always been very honest that he never used drugs – but the 90s would have been less cheerful without them.

Friendship with Kate Winslet

One of the best known things about the private life of Leonardo DiCaprio is his friendship with Kate Winslet. Indeed, perhaps it would be more correct to say “Friendship”, than those with a capital “a”. After they met on the set of Titanic when they were both roughly teenagers, the two remained on excellent terms and have always been each other’s shoulder.

She chose to “break the ice” by showing him her breasts the very first time they met (as she knew he was supposed to see her naked in the film at some point). Leonardo DiCaprio accompanied Kate Winslet to the altar for her third marriage. The two are always shiny and at ease on any red carpet and at any awards ceremony. I mean, they’re friends next door but… the door was a ship that was about to drown. In short, how can we not love them?

He earned his first Oscar nomination at 19

The relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and the golden statuette is very complicated. For years the actor has been close to a victory without ever getting to grip it. At least until 2016, when finally The Revenant got him the coveted Oscar.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s first nomination, however, dates back to when the actor was very young, he was just 19 years old. The movie was Happy Birthday Mr. Grape. In the following years he received nominations for The Aviator, Blood Diamond – Blood Diamonds, The Wolf of Wall Street and, more recently, Once upon a time in… Hollywood.

He’s a bad singer

There are many things that Leonardo DiCaprio knows how to do, unfortunately singing is not among them. After participating in the film Romeo + Juliet by Baz Luhrmann, the actor had thought of also running as the protagonist of Moulin Rouge!. He later found out it was going to be a musical and decided to let it go.

Leonardo DiCaprio is active in protecting the environment

In 2014 theUN has appointed DiCaprio ambassador of peace United Nations against climate change. It was just the first of many gestures that showed the world how much the American actor cared about our planet. In July 2015, the actor he donated $ 15 million to various associations environmentalists like Amazon Watch, Save the Elephants, Tree People and WWF. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation – called re: wild – has financed and continues to finance various movements, in defense of nature and the animals that inhabit it.

After participating with an intervention at COP 21, he then met with then President Obama in 2016 to talk about the environment. In 2019 he presented the his second “ecological” documentation Ice on Fire.

In 2019, the actor met with the activist Greta Thunberg, by which he was very impressed. She did not pronounce herself but we can only hope that the opinion was mutual.

Had a “Titanic” themed villa

Hollywood and star-studded interior designer Megan Weaver has revealed that she stayed in the guesthouse at DiCaprio’s home. Guess what? It was Titanic themed! Speaking with David Yontef in Behind the Velvet Rope in fact the woman told this:

“[…] I went to Irmelin’s son’s beach house, who was very sweet to me. I was dating a Canadian, who lived in Canada, and we were in a long distance relationship. Complicated. He was in town and she let me use their mansion. There were Titanic themed towels, Titanic posters… Titanic everywhere! My boyfriend asked me: is this Leo’s house? I don’t think he would ever live in a house like this, he never went there. Maybe it was his mother who furnished it that way! “

She is the “muse” of Martin Scorsese

The partnership between Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese is second only to that between the New York director and his friend Robert De Niro. There collaboration with Scorsese starts for DiCaprio in 2002 with Gangs of New York, continuing in 2004 with The Aviator. However, the climax comes in 2006, with one of the best Scorsese films: The Departed – Between Good and Evil. The cast also stars Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon, Vera Farmiga and Mark Whalberg alongside DiCaprio.

In 2010 the Scorsese-DiCaprio couple returns for the psychological thriller Shutter Island, based on the book of the same name by Dannis Lehane. 2013 is the year of the last film in which Scorsese and DiCaprio collaborate: The Wolf of Wall Street, taken from the true story of broker Jordan Belfort.

2022 will be the year of the turning point, as his two “muses”, Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert De Niro will act under the direction of Scorsese in movies for AppleTV + Killers of Flower Moon. This is the first film with DiCaprio and De Niro since 1996, in which they starred in Marvin’s Room.

Leonardo DiCaprio has an Instagram account

The Oscar-winning actor is very active on his instagram account. Contrary to what one might think, the actor does not post moments of private or family life but shares moments related to his “second” profession. It shares photos and images to raise public awareness of issues related to the environment, sustainability, climate and hunger in the world. Let’s say we follow Leonardo DiCaprio it is no different from following an activist.