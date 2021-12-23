Leonardo DiCaprio: 10 things you don’t know about the actor

Leonardo Dicaprio he is one of those actors who, if he did not exist, would have to be invented. After conquering the whole world with his performance in Titanic, he has not ceased to fascinate the world with his magnetism and his talent. DiCaprio has always preferred the quality of the films in which he participates, always managing to be an added value and to be one of the favorite actors to work with (just think of his relationship with Martin Scorsese).

Here, then, are ten things to know about Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio: his films

1. Has starred in famous films. DiCaprio then made his film debut in 1991 with Critters 3, continuing with Want to start over (1993) Happy birthday Mr. Grape (1993), Poets from Hell (1995), Marvin’s room (1996) and Romeo + Juliet by William Shakespeare (1996). After the success of Titanic (1997), DiCaprio worked in The Iron Mask (1998), The Beach (2000), Gangs of New York (2002), Try to catch me (2002), The Aviator (2004), The Departed – Good and Evil (2006), Blood Diamond (2006), No truth (2008) and Revolutionary Road (2008). Among the latest films of which he has been a part, there are Shutter Island (2010), Inception (2010), J. Edgar (2011), Django Unchained (2013), The Great Gatsby (2013), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), Revenant – Revenant (2015), Once upon a time in… Hollywood (2019), Don’t Look Up (2021) and Killers of the Flower Moon (2022).

2. Leonardo DiCaprio is an established manufacturer. Over the course of his career, Leonardo DiCaprio has played the producer many times. The actor, in fact, is known for having produced many successful films and also several documentaries: among the various titles, there are films such as The Aviator, Blood Red Riding Hood (2011), The Ides of March (2011), The fire of revenge (2013), The Wolf of Wall Street, The law of the night (2016), Robin Hood – The origin of the legend (2018), Richard Jewell (2019) and documentaries such as The 11th Hour (2007), Virunga (2014), Cowspiracy (2015), Point of no return (2016) and Sea of ​​Shadows (2019). But not only that: DiCaprio has also produced TV series such as Greensburg (2008) and the miniseries Digital Wampum (2015), Fire Chasers (2017) and Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle (2018).

Leonardo DiCaprio: who is his girlfriend

3. Leonardo DiCaprio has always had girlfriends under the age of 25. In addition to the films he portrayed, Leonardo DiCaprio is also famous for having had a bevy of very young and very blond girlfriends. A graph was recently made that indicated that the actor had never dated a woman who was over the age of 25 and all lasted for a short time, except those with Gisele Bundchen And Bar Rafaeli, lasted just over five years. Among the various girlfriends, besides Bundchen and Refaeli, they appeared Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Klly Rohrbach And Nina Adgal.

4. Leonardo DiCaprio is engaged to Al Pacino’s stepdaughter. Since March of 2018, DiCaprio began attending the Camila Morrone, most famous for the stepdaughter of Al Pacino (the young woman, in fact, is the daughter of Lucila Solà, Pacino’s partner). Between the two, the age difference is important, he and 22 she is 44 years old, but this does not seem to stop the couple who seem to be well together, appearing very close. It is unclear how the two met, but this time Leo may have found his soul mate.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

5. Leonardo DiCaprio gave Kate Winslet a friendship ring. Ever since they met on the set of Titanic, DiCaprio a Kate Winslet they have become inseparable friends, so much so that they are always present at the important events in each other’s life. In fact, the actor accompanied his friend to the altar during her marriage with her third husband Ned Rocknroll and is the godfather of her third child, while she has always been there to support his environmental campaigns during her Oscar win. To celebrate their deep friendship, DiCaprio gifted Winslet after they found themselves on the set of Revolutionary Road, a friendship ring that the actress is very fond of.

6. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have never been attracted to each other. Between the two, the bond that has developed since the days of Titanic has become stainless and deep, so much so that one thinks that between the two in the past there has been more than just a friendship or that, in the future, their bond could take a romantic turn. In fact, the two years admitted they worked together for weeks during Titanic and to have shared everything, but never felt attracted to each other and this is the secret behind their relationship.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese

7. Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are ready to collaborate again. If there is one of the most intense and uplifting partnerships between actor and director, it is between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. The two, who have created several great films over the years, are now ready to collaborate for the sixth time for a film based on Killers of the Flower Moon, 2017 book written by David Grann. For them this new collaboration will follow the experiences of Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island And The Wolf of Wall Street.

Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar

8. Leonardo DiCaprio won the Oscar after 6 nominations. Anyone is aware of the troubled relationship between DiCaprio and the Academy Awards: the actor, in fact, has received 6 Academy nominations – including 4 for Best Lead Actor, 1 for Best Supporting Actor and one for Best Picture. Of all these nominations, the actor managed to win the coveted statuette in 2016 thanks to the film Revenant – Revenant, finally, and to the delight of his fans who had also opened online petitions, the title of Best Actor.

Leonardo DiCaprio as a young man

9. He was a child prodigy. Appearing in some television shows as early as he was three, DiCaprio then began to take an interest in acting as a teenager. In a short time he established himself as a prodigy, acting in some series and films. Meanwhile, having found an agent in Hollywood, he refuses his advice to change his name to Lenny Williams, considered more american friendly, and in 1999 he protects it by becoming the owner from a commercial point of view. At just 18, he gets his first Oscar nomination for Happy birthday Mr. Grape.

Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic

10. He wasn’t sure he wanted to accept the role. Whereas DiCaprio has consecrated himself thanks to the role of Jack Dawson in Titanic, surprisingly, he was initially unsure whether or not to accept the part. In fact, the actor feared that the character was not endowed with particularities that would make him interesting. Director James CameronHowever, she managed to convince him by emphasizing the complexity of building the character as a normal person. Starting from this indication, DiCaprio has given life to one of his most famous interpretations.

Sources: IMDb, Eonline