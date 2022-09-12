Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, hang out and ‘get to know each other’: report

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

New couple alert! Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid “getting to know each other,” according to a trusted source from PEOPLE. However, while a second source stated that “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi”, the first source noted that they were “not officially dating”.

Meanwhile, a third source told the publication that Leo, 47, and Gigi, 27, were “seen hanging out with groups of people”. They added: “It’s only been a few weeks since the split [between Leo and his last girlfriend]. Since then, he has been hanging out with his friends and family.

The report comes just weeks after the Oscar-winning actor and his girlfriend of nearly four years, Camila Morrone, separated themselves. After the former couple were first photographed walking arm-in-arm in 2018, they ended up traveling the world together and reportedly even adopted two husky puppies in 2020.

While the age difference was significant, with Leo 22 years her senior, Camila didn’t seem bothered by it. “There are so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have big age gaps,” she said. The Los Angeles Times in December 2019. “I just think anyone should be able to date whoever they want to date. Perhaps age wasn’t a factor in their decision to split.

Along with Camila, Gigi is now in the company of many gorgeous role models who have been linked to Leo in the past. Some of her supposed exes include Victoria’s Secret models Gisele Bundchen, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garn, and Bar Raphaelas well as models Naomi Campbell and Amber Valletta. Other models like Anne Vialitsyna, Kelly Rohrbachand Nina Agdal were seen on the What eats Gilbert Raisin the arms of the star.

Meanwhile, Gigi has been separated from Zayn Malik since October 2021 after a long on-and-off relationship. The couple share a daughter, Khai2. Gigi and the singer broke up in October 2021 after Zayn allegedly pushed Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid during an argument. The former One Direction member denied ever “hitting” Yolanda in a statement after the news broke. However, Zayn has been charged with four counts of harassment. He did not contest the charges and received 90 days probation.