Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, arrived in Milan at the same time as ‘ex’ Gigi Hadid, 28, where his ‘new love’ Vittoria Ceretti, 25, is making waves.

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted arriving at an airport in Milan, Italy, at around the same time on Thursday afternoon.

The model, 28, and the Oscar winner, 48, were briefly romantically linked last year.

But it has been claimed Leonardo has already moved on to 25-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. And it appears that Gigi is dating music producer Cole Bennett.

Gigi and Leonardo’s arrival in Italy’s fashion capital comes as Milan Fashion Week is in full swing.

Gigi has already been spotted at an event on Thursday evening, and Vittoria has hit a number of events, including the opening of the Luigi & Iango Unveil exhibition, where she wore a see-through top.

Yellow: Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were both seen arriving at an airport in Milan, Italy at almost the same time on Thursday.

New love: Leo is reportedly now dating Vittoria Ceretti

Gigi was looking very beautiful at the airport.

She matched her cardigan to her carry-on suitcase for her trip. Both were in golden shade.

Bella Hadid’s sister paired the dazzling look with white pants with a black belt, a white T-shirt, and a brown New York Yankees ball cap.

The Vogue favorite wore white Adidas sneakers with black stripes and a pair of black sunglasses.

Gigi also carried a large Louis Vuitton duffel bag as she walked through the crowded terminal.

Meanwhile, the Wolf of Wall Street actor wore his usual black look with jeans, a zip front hoodie, athletic shoes, a ball cap, and a face mask.

He was accompanied by his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, who was holding a man’s hand.

Next in Fashion passed through the terminal 10 to 15 minutes before host Leo arrived. It is believed that they came on the same commercial flight.

The two stars began casual dating last year following the Titanic star’s split from 26-year-old actress Camila Morrone, after nearly five years of dating.

In disguise: The 48-year-old Oscar winner was accompanied by his mother Irmelin Indenbirken

Low profile: The actor was trying his best not to be seen in a cap and mask

Moving on: However, Gigi and Leo’s romance didn’t go much further with the mother of three-year-old Kai – whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, 30 – not long after they got together. It’s over.

According to Us Weekly, Leo ‘actually saw himself dating the model’.

“(His) first priority is his child,” the source told the outlet. ‘(She) doesn’t want to date anyone seriously until she can introduce them to her child.’

However, the ex-fiancees are ‘still in touch’ with each other and maintain friendly relations.

Last Night: Hadid attended the Max Mara fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on Thursday evening.

DiCaprio has already moved on to a new girl.

He has been linked to Italian model Vittoria for the last few months.

Earlier this month, The Mail revealed that Leonardo had been dating Vittoria for at least two months after they were recently spotted kissing in an Ibiza nightclub.

Sources close to the actor say that he has been ‘kissed’ by Vittoria, who at 25 is 23 years his junior.

Sources also said that the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape actor calls Vittoria his ‘girlfriend’.