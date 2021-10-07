Leonardo DiCaprio aboard the Nuova 500. The European spot “Welcome back, future” is signed by This Is Ideal

Olivier François, president of the Fiat brand, presents the New 500 campaign directed by James Gray for Indiana Production, on TV and digital channels from 7 February

Imagine Olivier François, President of Fiat Brand, sitting down and searching on Google for the personalities with the most valid credentials to talk about sustainability and green mobility. And that the Hollywood star who first and most forcefully put her image at the service of safeguarding nature agrees to become the face of Fiat’s sustainable mobility.

Thus was born the advertising spot of the New 500 starring Leonardo DiCaprio which will be planned in Italy and in most European countries from 7 February. The actor, aboard the third generation of the 100% electric car, invites you to choose an electric and sustainable urban mobility against the backdrop of a futuristic but current ideal city, based on the theme of Amarcord, composed by Nino Rota.

It is precisely Olivier François who explains to about thirty European journalists the creation and purpose of the campaign together with the start of a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio which, he hopes, will become as iconic and memorable as that of George Clooney with Nespresso. «Leonardo DiCaprio is the most legitimate and global supporter of sustainability. There was no better, more universal and recognizable face to talk about sustainable mobility and the fight against climate change. Our ambition is that Leonardo is so happy with this partnership and wants to renew it for next year and the one after, and so on. We want to build equity through consistent communication. Leonardo DiCaprio, who was the first icon of sustainability, together with the 500, which is an icon of Italian mobility, and Nino Rota, icon of the Dolce Vita, seemed to us an organic and authentic combination ». Initially a series of coherent personalities in the green field had been evaluated, from Greta Thunberg to Al Gore, but only the actor had the desired global recognition.

The spot “Welcome back, future”, created by the Turin agency This Is Ideal, tells a story of rebirth after the pandemic and with style and optimism invites people to get closer to electric mobility. The background is an ideal city, where urban planning places nature and man at the center. Made partly in CGI and partly in live action in Lisbon (you can recognize the station designed by Calatrava), the city you see in the film is the result of the agency and the brand’s study of the different theories on what it really entails making our sustainable cities. They examined the ideas and works of numerous architects and urban planners from around the world, considering both their visions and their experiences: from Stefano Boeri’s sustainable architecture to Jaime Lerner’s ideas on urban acupuncture, to Gil Penalosa’s concepts on transgenerational and universal access to all urban areas up to Carlo Ratti’s thought on the energy transition and its role in urban planning.

Each of these ideas has become part of the vision of the future presented in the commercial, with the aim of creating a narrative world that does not seem like a distant and sci-fi utopia, but a near future that is really possible and accessible. DiCaprio, who shot his green screen part last June, was then added in post production. Directed by James Gray for the Indiana Production.

Music also plays a fascinating role: the theme of Amarcord, re-arranged by Flavio Ibba and Marco Gualdi of Red Rose productions, was chosen not only as a soundtrack to mark the moment of restart, rebirth and the return to a new normal. , but also to characterize the sound of the car which, being electric, is instead silent. “Our music consultant Flavio Ibba invented something incredible – explains François -: he aligned the electronic sound imprint of the Nuova 500 with the notes of Nino Rota, to ensure that the music became in effect the sound of the car” . Adds the musicologist Francesco Lombardi «It is a high-profile operation, consistent with the existing design philosophy. This is a graft destined to implement the project of a radically new car, which wants to be faithful and in continuity with the memory of the great tradition of typically Italian art and craftsmanship ».

After the commercial, other appearances of the Nuova 500 are expected in music videos and films. As François explains “we are not just selling cars, but electric mobility. You will see the Nuova 500 in many cool movies and videos and it will be so beautiful that it will not look like a paid placement ”. The “One-Off” project will also be carried out with Leonardo DiCaprio, which in the past involved iconic Made in Italy companies such as Giorgio Armani, Bvlgari and Kartell.