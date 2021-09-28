Leonardo DiCaprio: Adam McKay shocked that the star said yes to Don’t Look Up

Adam McKay can’t believe Leonardo DiCaprio agreed to star in his comedy Don’t Look and admits’ In his place, I’d only work with Scorsese.

Director Adam McKay it’s still shocked in that Leonardo Dicaprio agreed to interpret his play Don’t Look Up, produced by Netflix.

Over the course of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the director confessed that he couldn’t understand how an actor of Leonardo DiCaprio’s stature would want to work with someone other than Martin Scorsese.

“Obviously I think Leonardo DiCaprio is a fantastic man and a talented actor”Adam McKay explained. “I love his commitment to ecology and his fight against climate change, but I thought he would never say yes because if I could only work with Martin Scorsese, I would only work with Martin Scorsese. I would be Martin Scorsese’s assistant. on set, so why would he have said yes? But apparently, he really loved the script. We started talking about it, we met several times. It was a four to five month process during which we sifted through all the ideas. . We took a little break from the ongoing emergency and then, once we found a safe way to shoot this movie, he said yes. I couldn’t believe it. No wonder it’s fabulous in the movie. It’s so damn good boy.”

Don’t Look Up, written and directed by Adam McKay, tells the story of two expert astronomers forced to embark on a media tour to warn humanity that an asteroid is about to arrive that will destroy the Earth.

The cast of the film also includes stars Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Rob Morgan and Tomer Sisley.