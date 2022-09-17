Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid ‘have fun’ as alleged couple spotted getting cozy in NYC

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid continue to spark romance rumors after they were seen getting cozy during New York Fashion Week at an after-party hosted by ‘Titanic’ star Richie’s friends Akiva and Darren Dzienciol.

The 47-year-old actor and 27-year-old model were photographed having a conversation last Saturday at Casa Cipriani. The ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ star put her hand on Hadid’s shoulder in a photo obtained by Fox News Digital.

“Gigi is having fun with it,” a source told E! Friday online. “She’s not interested in anything serious.”



The insider clarified that the two weren’t in an “exclusive” relationship, but told the outlet that DiCaprio was “interested” in the Vogue cover star.

“Leo has been asking mutual friends about Gigi and wants to get to know her,” the source said. “They’ve hung out several times, and he’s interested.”

Ahead of their release last weekend, a source told E! News that DiCaprio and Hadid have started seeing each other.

“Gigi and Leo have hung out multiple times and are in love with each other,” the insider said. “Gigi thinks he’s a really cool guy.”

The source noted that “the majority of their hangouts are due to them being in the same social circles at various parties.”

The ‘The Revenant’ star split from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, 25, last month.

DiCaprio has a long history to date actresses and models who are all a bit younger than the Oscar-winning actress. Most are under 25 years old. However, Hadid missed that mark by two years.

Hadid dated Zayn Malik on and off for six years. The former couple have a two-year-old daughter, Khai, whom they welcomed in September 2020.

They started dating in November 2015, but the pair broke up last October after the former One Direction singer allegedly nabbed Yolanda Hadid, Hadid’s mother.

The 28-year-old allegedly “grabbed [Yolanda] and pushed her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain,” according to court documents obtained by Fox News at the time.

However, a source told Us Weekly in June that Hadid and Malik “have a loving and caring relationship despite their breakup” as they are co-parents to Khai.

The insider said they “don’t hate each other, that’s for sure.”

The source told the outlet that while “co-parenting comes with some challenges,” the ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ hitmaker and model are “doing their best to make it work.”

Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.