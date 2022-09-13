Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, new back-to-school couple?

A new couple of the year could soon form. Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted on the streets of New York together, according to People. “They’re getting to know each other,” a source told the magazine, adding that they haven’t really “dated” yet. According to the indiscreet, the duo would have wandered with other people, and the actor, he seemed to be “definitely in pursuit of Gigi”.

For several weeks, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone put an end to their very discreet relationship, which they had had for four years. In a rare confidence in 2019, the actress spoke of her frustration with the media attention given to her affair, including the 22-year age gap. “There are so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world – where people have big age gaps. I just think everyone should be able to date whoever they want,” she said.

Camila Morrone “does well”

Following their split, Camila Morrone is “doing well” and “has a great group of friends who really care about her,” other sources reported. The models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are some of her close friends. The magazine also specifies that “the actress is moving forward in her life, without being in contact with Leo DiCaprio”.

Gigi Hadid, meanwhile, lives with her 2-year-old daughter, named Khai, after her split in 2021 with the singer Zayn Malik. The rumor between her and Leonardo DiCaprio is the first story that has been attributed to the actor since his breakup.