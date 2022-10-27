Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, new romance?

Single for a few weeks, Leonardo DiCaprio would now be closer to Gigi Hadid.

After breaking up with actress Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio now seems to be having a good time in New York with Gigi Hadid. “They are getting to know each other,” a source told “People” magazine, noting that they have not yet “officialized”. “Leonardo is getting very close to Gigi,” said a second source, while another revealed they were “seen in the company of a group of friends.”

After 4 years of relationship, Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio have decided to separate at the beginning of the summer. Very discreet, they had been publicly seen together at the Oscars ceremony in 2020. A year earlier, in the columns of the “Los Angeles Time”, the 25-year-old model had returned to the many comments and criticisms that the couple received because of their 22-year difference. “There are so many relationships in the history of the world where people have a big age gap. I just think anyone should be able to date whoever they want.”

For her part, Gigi Hadid separated last October from Zayn Malik, the father of her daughter Khai (2 years old). A breakup that took place after a violent argument between the 29-year-old singer and Yolanda Hadid, his former mother-in-law.