Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid pictured together at New York Fashion Week

Separated from Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio would have recently approached the top Gigi Hadid.

Leonardo DiCaprio definitely doesn’t like being single. Freshly separated from Camila Morrone, the American actor would not have taken long to turn the page. This September 13, 2022, a source revealed to “People” magazine that he would spend time with a world-famous model: Gigi Hadid. “They’re getting to know each other, but they’re not dating yet,” Leonardo DiCaprio’s close friend revealed to the magazine. Since this revelation, photos of the two stars together have been revealed by the “Daily Mail”.

Slowly but surely

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid recently spent an evening together, on the sidelines of New York Fashion Week. The duo were pictured talking into each other’s ears. In one of the photos, the actor puts his hand on the shoulder of the top, mother of a little girl with her ex-companion, Zayn Malik.

According to information from “Page Six”, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have “mostly gone out as a group” so far and “a handful of times as a duo”. The couple would not be fully committed to a relationship at the moment…

