Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reportedly “got to know” each other

Is Leonardo DiCaprio finally expanding his age range?

The perennial playboy reportedly has his eyes on the next model he’d like to date: 27-year-old Gigi Hadid.

Multiple sources confirmed to People on Monday that the “Titanic” star, 47, and the model spent time “getting to know each other” in New York City.

While one insider pointed out to the outlet that DiCaprio and Hadid are “not dating yet,” another said the “Wolf of Wall Street” star is “definitely pursuing” the single mom of one.

“They’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people,” a third source told People, adding that “it’s only been a few weeks” since DiCaprio and his most recent ex, Camila Morrone, broke up.

Page Six spoke to a separate source on Monday who noted that a few of DiCaprio’s close friends, including his art dealer BFF Helly Nahmad, were spotted attending the launch party for the Hadid’s clothing line at Chalet at L’Avenue in Saks last week. However, our source was unable to confirm if the “Don’t Look Up” star himself was also there.

Fans are shocked that he was spotted chasing a woman over 25. Getty Images for Netflix

Representatives for DiCaprio and Hadid could not immediately be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, other sources told Us Weekly recently that the ‘Inception’ star had her ‘eyes’ on Hadid, but said the pair were just ‘friends’ as the blonde beauty ‘doesn’t don’t want to be romantic with [him] at present. »

Rumors of a budding romance between DiCaprio and Hadid have taken social media by surprise given the ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’ star’s track record for dating only women until the age of 25. . Hadid reached this milestone two years ago.

News of a split between DiCaprio and Morrone broke two months after he turned 25.LRNYC/MEGA

“I just don’t believe the Leo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid rumors just because she’s over 25,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote: “Wait, Leo DiCaprio wants to date Gigi Hadid now? Does he know she is 27????? 🤮 »

Hadid shares a 2-year-old daughter with her ex Zayn Malik.GC Images

DiCaprio and Morrone split over the summer just after he turned 25. However, the official reason for the breakup has yet to be made public.

The ‘Great Gatsby’ star and the Argentinian model dated for four years.

Hadid’s most recent relationship was with singer Zayn Malik, with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter named Khai.

