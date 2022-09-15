Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid: romance in the air?

Romance rumors between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been going up a notch for the past few days.

They were indeed seen very close during a party. The 47-year-old movie star and the 27-year-old model have reportedly grown closer in recent weeks and were seen in public for the first time in New York on Monday (September 12) talking into each other’s ears at a party hosted by the friends of Leonardo DiCaprio, Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol, at Casa Cipriani.



The public appearance comes after intense speculation surrounding the two celebrities, with sources revealing they are not yet dating but are enjoying each other’s company. “They’re getting to know each other,” a source told People.

The rumors started after Leonardo DiCaprio split from actress Camila Morrone, 25. “They were seen hanging out with groups of people. They have only been separated for a few weeks. Since then, he has been hanging out with his friends and family,” added another source.



Leonardo DiCaprio is infamous for never dating anyone over 25. Previously, Gigi Hadid was in a relationship with Zayn Malik, with whom she has a two-year-old daughter named Khai.



