Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence at the White House in the first Italian clip of the Netflix movie

The first clip of the Netflix movie titled Don’t Look Up, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence coming in streaming on December 24, 2021.

On Christmas Eve this year, we will be able to see Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence who are desperately trying to convince everyone that a comet is about to crash into Earth.

Don’t Look Up is written and directed by Adam McKay, prize Oscar for the screenplay de The big bet who likewise told of a catastrophic forecast which no one gave credit to, but that case was the true story of the 2007 Wall Street financial collapse.

The two Hollywood stars play an astronomy professor and his student who discover the trajectory of a hitherto undetected comet that will inevitably impact our planet, but what really is stellar has the film, no doubt, is the cast. Besides Di Caprio And Lawrence, the film can count on the presence of Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman, Himesh Patel, Rob Morgan, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Kid Cudi, Gina Gershon, Cate Blanchett And Meryl Streep.

Don’t Look Up: plot and clip in Italian of the Netflix movie

Don’t Look Up, a film produced by Netflix, tells of how the professor Randall Mindy, with Kate Dibiasky, make a terrible discovery: a comet, the size of Everest, has entered the orbit of the solar system and is on a collision course with Earth. The two scramble to alert competent authorities of the possible impact, but no one seems interested in this serious threat. Randall and Kate do not give up and, supported by the Dr. Oglethorpe, start tours to communicate the impending catastrophe and reach the office of the President Janie Orlean and his son, the chief of staff Jason, which end up minimizing the thing. The two scientists then decide to turn to media communication to warn the population that there are only six months to go before the impact.

Below the first clip dubbed in Italian of Don’t Look Up which will be available on Netflix from December 24, 2021, but we are talking about alimited cinema release a few days around December 10.

Further down you can make a comparison with it clip in original language.