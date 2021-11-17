Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the official Don’t Look Up trailer

Its stars are directed by Adam McKay in a film based on real events not yet… happened. Don’t Look Up will be in selected cinemas from December 8th and streaming on Netflix from December 24th. Here is the official trailer.



Three years after the last Vice, come back Adam McKay, the director of The big bet (the comedy film about financial mechanics that earned him an Oscar for non-original screenplay and a nomination for best director) and he does so with a story that is described as based on real events that have not yet … happened. The film, which was released on official trailer, is called Don’t Look Up and sees protagonists Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two humble astronomers who set out on a huge media tour with the aim of warning humanity of the approach of a comet destined to destroy the Earth.

Targato Netflix, Don’t Look Up will be treated by the streaming giant like films like The power of the dog from Jane Campion and It was the hand of God from Paolo Sorrentino, with a double distribution in the hall and on the platform: it will be in selected cinemas on 10 December, to then debut on Netflix on December 24th.

Don’t Look Up: the official trailer of the film



Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

DON’T LOOK UP is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big Bet) and is also starring Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.