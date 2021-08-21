Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence: their compensation for Don’t Look Up has been revealed

Variety reported the compensation received by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence for taking part in Don’t Look Up, the Netflix film directed by Adam McKay.

Waiting for the release of Don’t Look Up on Netflix, the compensation received by Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence to star in the film directed by Adam McKay, whose cast will include (among others) Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande.

Variety shared the annual report on the salaries of the biggest movie stars. We thus discover that combining the talents of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in a single film cost 55 million dollars. The two actors, both Oscar winners for best lead actors, are in fact part of the cast of Don’t Look Up, the Netflix comedy directed by Adam McKay. And if $ 20 million seems to represent the average pay for most Hollywood actors, in this case DiCaprio received a claimed salary of $ 30 million, while Lawrence declared a salary of $ 25 million.

DiCaprio and Lawrence star in Don’t Look Up as two low-level astronomers forced to travel to the United States to warn the population that a giant meteor is heading straight for the planet and will destroy it. They are also joined by Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Mark Rylance and Cate Blanchett.

DiCaprio’s $ 30 million pay is higher than the salary he earned for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Both DiCaprio and co-star Brad Pitt reduced their salary so that Tarantino’s budget could remain reasonable and thus increase Sony’s chances of getting his money back. In 2019, Variety reported that DiCaprio and Pitt earned $ 10 million each for the film.

As for Lawrence, however, the actor continues to earn his normal salary of over $ 20 million and is expected to do the same with the next film that will see her involved, namely the biopic about the well-known Hollywood agent Sue Mengers. which will see Paolo Sorrentino direct.