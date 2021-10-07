Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence together and unrecognizable!

Hollywood stars always manage to impress their audience. As in the case of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who these days are busy shooting their new film, “Don’t Look Up”.

The film, due out this year, tells the story of two scientists who have a great desire: to save the planet. To step into their character’s shoes, Leo and Jennifer transformed their look and demeanor flawlessly. Careless hair and a plaid shirt for him, a red dye and a piercing on her face. So the two actors to play the role of Dr. Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky have opted for a scruffy image.

The fans who met them in the streets of Boston were left speechless, never ever expected to see the two stars – always elegant – in these guises. After all, first of all, for professionals like them, the script needs come.

The transformation of the two actors makes us understand immediately what are the main characteristics of the protagonists of the new film: in addition to the clothes and hair, we notice a different gait, particular facial expressions, a targeted gesture … everything is aimed at the creation of the character . Leonardo and Jennifer are truly two sacred monsters of international cinema, and from these photos we understand it very well.

Cate Blanchett also stands out in the cast.

And the news for Leonardo DiCaprio are not only cinematic: it seems that the actor is close to his wedding with Camila Morrone, the 23-year-old model of Argentine origins with whom he has been a regular couple for some time.