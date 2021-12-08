Leonardo DiCaprio and Lawrence, in a comedy Greta’s green scream – Film

A truly stellar cast for a film that, according to forecasts, will make it to the Oscars, but beyond this the novelty is another: the scream of Greta, the environmental theme of the need to save the planet now without wasting a minute of more, it comes to the cinema and moreover with the tones of surreal comedy. Don’t look up by Adam McKay will be released in theaters on December 8th and then on Netflix from December 24th.

Leonardo DiCaprio is a Michigan astronomer, a bit nerdy and scruffy, but his students follow him and when Jennifer Lawrence, his PhD student Kate, discovers that there is a kilometer-long comet orbiting the solar system and at a direct charge step to impacting the Earth and thus destroying the Planet, the catastrophe alarm goes off. Six months and 15 days to avoid the end. Hence the story, or rather the comedians: a shameless American president, an anti-heroine (a fantastic Meryl Streep) with her son (Jonah Hill) head of the cabinet who tries to manage the emergency by having a techno-visionary guru guru lender to advise. Steve Jobs (Mark Rylance).

In reality, the imminent catastrophe does not initially seem to be of much interest, so Lawrence, just like Greta Thunberg, screams in the streets and on talk shows denouncing immobility. What about Prof DiCaprio? He is seduced by the TV journalist Brie, chic and remodeled by surgery (a hilarious Cate Blanchett). Then the government takes it seriously and then the mission against the comet becomes an anxious reality show operation with the whole world following the space counter-offensive, all looking up and waiting for the end of the world, which punctually arrives by finding the PhD student in love with Timothee Chalamet, DiCaprio hugged his wife after love disappointments. “Over the course of my career I have often looked for a film that had an underlying theme related to the environment and Adam did a brilliant job, using the analogy of a giant comet on a collision course with the Earth to show the possible reactions of the Earth. ‘humanity on a political and scientific level, something I had never seen before. For me it was a unique opportunity from several points of view. Condor, as well as Fifth Estate and of course Doctor Strangelove, which narrates the Cold War in the form of a dark comedy “, explains Leonardo DiCaprio. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Leo in a role like this. Dr. Randall Mindy is an insignificant professor of astronomy. Even though he’s tenured, he’s certainly not a luminary. He’s just a very sweet and vulnerable character,” says Adam McKay .

“Kate is a truth teller. So she suffers a lot when she tries to break the news to the rest of the world and meets resistance or outright skepticism. You can see her reaction to life shared publicly and on social media,” says Jennifer Lawrence. now about to give birth according to the images of the New York premiere. “Kate Dibiasky is a character with a wonderful and hilarious anger. She doesn’t accept the media game and doesn’t want to embellish what she says. Over the course of the film she just spits fire and makes you laugh while doing it. There is really only one person. who could play her, “says Adam McKay.

The rich cast also includes Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi as a powerful pop music couple, (ANSA).