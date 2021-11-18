Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep prepare for the end of the world: these are the first images of Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’

Netflix released the red notice earlier this month, and now there’s another movie with all the stars. For the new film “Don’t Look Up”, the streaming service has signed with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet, among others. Directed by Adam McKay, formerly responsible for “Anchorman”, “The Big Short” and “Vice”.

The film is a comedy about the end of the world. Two astronomers d. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Dr. Kate Dipasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers that a giant comet will hit Earth in six months. They want to inform people and warn them of the end of the world. But nobody seems to believe it.

The official trailer was released yesterday. In it, the audience actually gets a taste of the original ways Kate and Randall are trying to sell their unfortunate results. They will soon be visiting President Orleans, played by Meryl Streep, her son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill). Additionally, the duo also goes to a morning show, presented by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry), and ends up with Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalamet, who suddenly has a rug on her neck. So it will obviously be a fun race against time, with only one question at the end: will they be able to tell the world in time?