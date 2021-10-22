Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince Harry together for the environment

In his very popular Instagram profile, finding a known face is practically impossible (he himself appears very little): the only guest in one shot is Greta Thunberg, and the antiphon is very clear. The next VIP to appear in Leonardo DiCaprio’s feed could be Prince Harry. The actor has always used his mammoth social sounding board to raise public awareness on the environmental causes that are important to him (and there are so many). The latest initiative he spoke of was promoted by the Duke of Sussex himself. Bromance in sight in the name of the green?

For years Leo has been fighting on multiple fronts to save the planet thanks to his Foundation and the Earth Alliance, the non-profit environmental organization that works to protect ecosystems and wildlife and support renewable energy. A few days ago the news of his decision to invest in cultivated meat, but there are more than 200 projects for which he has put his face. The latest mission is shared with Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation. DiCaprio has teamed up with the Windsor scion to stop oil drilling in the Okavango River Basin in southern Africa.

“Home to hundreds of thousands of people, endangered wildlife and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the fragile but vibrant Okavango ecosystem is threatened by corporate oil exploration that could lead to devastating ecological consequences,” they said. Archewell. Canadian oil and gas company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica), which began drilling the river basin in late 2020 after obtaining a license for exploratory drilling in an area of ​​13,200 miles, is targeted.

Harry wrote an editorial on the Washington Post in tandem with Namibian environmental activist Reinhold Mangundu published on 14 October precisely to denounce and demand an immediate moratorium on oil and gas drilling in the region. The Okavango River Basin, in fact, has a network of river systems that cross Angola, Botswana and Namibia and supply water to nearly 1 million people.

“We believe this is plundering the ecosystem for potential profit. In life, some things are best left undisturbed so that they fulfill their purpose of natural benefit. This is one of them, ”wrote The Queen’s nephew,“ There is no way to undo the damage of such mistakes. Extraction is an obsolete bet that leads to disastrous consequences for many and riches for the few. It represents a continuous investment in fossil coal, rather than in renewable energies ». DiCaprio invites everyone to sign an open letter in support of the protection of this vital natural landscape in the wake of the hashtag #SaveTheOkavango. Are Leo and Harry the most beautiful / busy couple in the world or not?

