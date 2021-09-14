Leonardo DiCaprio and Roger Federer compete on the stock exchange

Two champions, two innovative sneakers and the common goal of saving the planet (in addition to the obvious one of making money). Roger Federer, one of the greatest tennis players ever, and Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio are about to compete on Wall Street for the listing of their respective eco-friendly sneakers, which are worth over a billion dollars.

For a couple of years, the Swiss champion has been a shareholder of On Running, a Zurich-based company created in 2010 by Olivier Bernhard, triathlon ace: according to the trade press, Federer has invested 50 million francs (over 46 million francs) in the brand. of Euro). The racket champion has just turned 40, there has been talk of retirement for some time, and the business could be one of the prospects for the future, as well as an area of ​​investment.

Last year Roger was launched on the market, a white vegan leather sneaker, sold in the United States for $ 240 (200 euros). Initially produced in a limited edition, the Roger, which are running shoes, experienced a boom during the pandemic, when athletes and ordinary people had only the way to play sports. Result: the very white On Running shoes recorded 200 percent more online sales.

And Federer helped launch them by wearing them both during the last Roland Garros and at Wimbledon, also giving the shoe the imprint of fashion. The landing on the stock exchange should materialize by the autumn with an overall valuation of the Swiss group of approximately five billion dollars. But competing with Federer on the New York Stock Exchange is none other than Leonardo DiCaprio, albeit not with the cynicism of the character he played in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street (2014).

The actor, who has long been involved in environmental projects and donations, was persuaded to invest in the Allbirds of San Francisco thanks to the ecological philosophy of the founder of the brand, the former captain of the New Zealand national football team Tim Brown, who makes Dasher running shoes with absolutely natural and recycled materials. According to Brown, in fact, the fashion industry is, after that of fossil fuels, the one that contributes most to the production of carbon dioxide. Making a pair of Allbirds, on the other hand, releases only nine kilos of CO2 into the atmosphere, 30 percent less than the average of athletic footwear, made with synthetic and polluting plastics.

The Dasher, on the other hand, are made with eucalyptus fiber, merino wool and sugar cane (produced by organic South African farms), use recycled pet for the laces, castor oil for the soles and recycled cardboard for the packaging. Two years ago DiCaprio (in collaboration with another star, Will Smith), thanks to the Allbirds, had participated in a campaign to protect the Amazon rainforest affected by the fires, donating five million dollars.

Since then, ultralight sneakers have become a must have, not only because wearing them means entering the ranks of virtuous ecologists, but also because, thanks to their manufacturing, they are light, practical, suitable for sports and for the most diverse fashionable outfits. In different colors, they cost 95 dollars (80 euros). They are not only seen at the feet of the handsome Leo, the former president Barack Obama and actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Jessica Alba also appreciate and promote them.

In short, between DiCaprio and Federer, who until now had nothing in common, except that the tennis player would have seen in Leonardo the perfect actor to play him on the screen, a good match is about to be played. But the two are not the only ones to focus on ecological shoes. Duchess sister-in-law Kate and Meghan seem to get along well on the sustainable sneaker brand of the French brand Veja. And Adidas has entrusted the designer Stella McCartney with the task of rethinking its famous Stan Smith in an ethical key. The world of investments is therefore aiming at its feet, hoping that the planet will really benefit from it too.