Leonardo DiCaprio and that “problem” with Meryl Streep’s nude scene in Don’t Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio just didn’t like the idea of ​​Meryl Streep appearing naked in Don’t Look Up

Juicy behind-the-scenes stories keep emerging from Don’t Look Up, the highly anticipated Netflix movie with a truly stellar cast that also includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep! DiCaprio and Streep are the protagonists of this new story, which came from the lips of the director and screenwriter of the film Adam McKay. In the film, the iconic actress plays the president of the United States and, much to DiCaprio’s chagrin, has a nude scene. Although the actress agreed to use a stunt double for that scene, the Oscar-winning actor just didn’t like the idea that a “royal” figure like his was remembered for that unflattering scene, and to top it off with a tattoo on the lower back!

“She is fearless. But do you know who had a problem with that scene? Leo. Leo sees Meryl simply as a queen of cinema… as such a special figure in the history of cinema. He didn’t like seeing her with a tattoo on her lower back, walking naked for a second. He said something like, ‘Do you really need to prove it?’ And I said, ‘It’s President Orleans, it’s not Meryl Streep!’ But he didn’t even blink, he didn’t interrupt the scene or talk to her “, revealed the director a The Guardian.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s reaction to the nude scene may have something to do with the fact that he played Meryl Streep’s son in Marvin’s room, the famous 1996 film? We may never know, the fact is that the actor considers Streep too iconic a woman to show herself naked – even for a second – with a horrible tattoo on her back!

Read also Jennifer Lawrence and the terrible filming with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet: “They made me crazy”