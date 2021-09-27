Leonardo DiCaprio and the commitment to the environment

Leonardo DiCaprio was a champion of the environment long before it was fashionable. Today her fame attracts funds, her image appeals to the powerful and her credibility is certified by the UN (and by Greta Thunberg)

The latest adventure echoed by Leonardo Dicaprio is a stake in Beyond Meat, an American company that produces a completely vegetable meat substitute. The actor financed it among the first, in 2017, because he was convinced that giving up the beef meatball is “one of the most powerful measures to reduce our impact on the environment”. At the beginning of March, he then posted on Twitter a photo of a succulent plant-burger inviting his 19.5 million followers to consume it once a week, instead of the traditional one, to obtain the same effect produced by the elimination of 12 millions of cars from the streets. In short: it is not a VIP extravaganza.

Leo DiCaprio, early ecologist

On the other hand, Leo DiCaprio was a staunch ecologist long before it became fashionable. He says that his imprint was a reproduction of a painting by Hieronymus Bosch, The Garden of Earthly Delights, which his father had hung in his room. He illustrates it a Rolling Stone: «On the one hand there are Adam and Eve who receive Paradise as a gift; in the middle there is a scene of excesses and overpopulation, with people enjoying the fruits of creation; and in the last panel everything is charred, the sky is black: the Apocalypse ». A rather exact metaphor of the destinies of humanity.

In 1998, when the actor was already the star of Titanic, at the White House he met the vice president Al Gore: «He made me sit down. He drew a sketch of the Planet, drew the atmosphere and then told me: “This is the most serious crisis we have to solve” ». So it was that he decided to found the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

Leonardo DiCaprio with former US vice president Al Gore, at the 2007 Oscars.

DiCaprio and environmental documentaries

At the turn of the last millennium, dealing with ecology was a bit of a hippie fixation: prominent celebrities served against war or world hunger. Greta Thunberg was not yet born, and the climate was spoken of right in documentaries or in some folkloric questions in interviews with Robert Redford or Prince Charles. That’s when the DiCaprio foundation has begun to work through funding, awareness raising and media campaigns to contain global warming, safeguard biodiversity and promote the use of renewable energy. In 2007 Leo put his face, or at least his voice, into it, producing and narrating The eleventh hour, his first documentary on the subject.

Once again he followed the example of Al Gore, which just that year with An inconvenient truth won the Academy Award for Best Documentary. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 profoundly affected the perception of climate change, and Hollywood was beginning to adapt.. DiCaprio then produced documentaries on ivory traffic (The ivory game), oil extraction in Congo (Virunga), the environmental impact of intensive farming (Cowspiracy), electric car racing (And we go green).

Leonardo DiCaprio UN ambassador

In 2014 Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated climate peace ambassador to the United Nations. His keynote speech at the world conference broke all YouTube view records.

Leonardo DiCaprio at the UN Climate Leader Summit in 2014.

In 2016 he distributed it for free Before the flood, a film that documents his journey around the world to explore the devastating effects of climate change. Enric Sala del National Geographic, who collaborated on the project, recognizes him as «a megaphone that no one else has. He is authoritative, admired and respected. When he speaks, people listen ».

Travel around the world

The American actor Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from Before the flood, the documentary about his journey around the world to explore the effects of climate change. It aired on National Geographic (Sky channel 403) on April 22nd at 10.55pm.

Even Vladimir Putin, who worked on it for a tiger conservation project, he couldn’t help but notice: “He’s a real man.” In 2019 in Cannes he presented his latest work, Ice on fire, taking advantage of the resonance of the other film he was there for: Once upon a time … in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino. Of course, he knows how to optimize resources.



– Images taken from the documentary Ice on fire, which Leonardio DiCaprio presented at Cannes in 2019.











How is Leonardo DiCaprio in private life

His private choices tend to be a little less exemplary than his public ones. Leo drives an electric car, he often gets photographed on his bike, and it is certainly true that as a young man he was a vegetarian but it is not clear what his current diet consists of, even without the raw bison liver that he said he ate during the shooting of Revenant – Revenant. And even if in 2016 he took advantage of the Oscar he finally won to address the urgency of the climate crisis from the stage, he never stopped using private planes and yachts as big as buildings.

Leonardo DiCaprio at the presentation of the documentary Before the flood.

According to Forbes, DiCaprio has proclaimed himself a “citizen with zero emissions”: the British company Future Forests has calculated its ecological footprint in 11 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year and he remedied by having a forest planted in his name in Mexico. But the habit of paying to compensate for the damage that occurs has limited benefits (other than the annoying side effect of pointing out social differences) and makes it difficult to understand where genuine engagement ends and promotional activity begins.

As a young boy, Leonardo DiCaprio was struck by Bosch’s masterpiece The Garden of Earthly Delights: on one side the earthly Paradise, on the other the Apocalypse

Leonardo DiCaprio and Greta Thunberg

Without sin, probably, there is only Greta Thunberg. Who met Leo in 2019 and seemed quite satisfied: he called her “a leader of our time” and she smiled as she rarely happens in the presence of human beings. Not only because DiCaprio recognizes, in addition to the formidable communicative power, a rigorous and passionate approach, but also because doing something is better than doing nothing, especially when you manage to reach millions of people. Perfection does not exist, you have to work within the margins that reality leaves.