Leonardo DiCaprio and the curious theory of 25 years

Although a quarter of a century has passed since the premiere of “titanica”, one of the most watched films in the history of cinema, theories, speculations continue to emerge on social networks and alternative endings for this story that set fire to the end of the 90s and forever entered the hearts of fans.

On Twitter, a user shared what for many was a true revelation on a subject that has already provoked two debates: the possibility that Jack Dawsonthe character played by a young Leonardo Dicapriois saved from shipwreck by occupying a space in the door that Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) used as a lifeguard at the end of the film.

For the user, Jack preferred to die in the icy waters of the North Atlantic rather than have to continue his life next to a woman over 25 years old. This strange theory, which gained several followers after the tweeter’s publication, arises from one of the topics that has kept social networks on edge in recent days: the separation of DiCaprio and the American actress with Argentine descent, Camila Morrone, after four years of relationship.

Some media, like People magazine, they talk about “The rule of 25″, a particular pattern that the actor repeats when choosing his love partners. According to this theory, the Hollywood star refuses to date a woman over the age of 25, be it a supermodel, an “It Girl” or a big-screen celebrity.

Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Bridget Hall, Kristen Zang, Bijou Phillips, Anne Vyalitsyna, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garn, Kelly Rohrback, Nina Agdal Y Morrone were the “victims” of this method that surprises everyone and that motivated the analysis of a psychologist, who pointed out that the protagonist of “The Wolf of Wall Street” is in a “highly unusual position” and that, from that place, you can “Choose anyone you want until you get bored or recognize that your partner wants to move onto safer ground through marriage or children“Emma Kenny said in dialogue with The Sun.

The specialist specified that this type of desire appears with some frequency at the age of 25 and that, therefore, it is a key age in which the actor decides to end the relationship. “His inability to commit long-term could be seen as a weakness; but it is rather a preference he developed for his understanding of the world of Hollywood, where relationships rarely stand the test of time”added the professional.

Twenty years after its release, fans of the James Cameron film continue to find unexpected twists and turns in the love story between Jack and Rose “Preferable to die, right?”Wrote the user who revealed this new speculation and attached the proof that the character played by Winslet was 26 years old at the time of the sinking of the Titanic, more than enough reason for DiCaprio not even trying to make a place for himself on the piece of wood. “Now everything makes sense”said one user. “Damn, it’s true”another pointed out. “It is true!”said a third.