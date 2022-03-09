Leonardo DiCaprio and the millionaire donation to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (and the link he has with the country) – Prensa Libre

According to reports, DiCaprio donated $10 million to Ukraine country where her grandmother Helena was born and according to the publication of the site Polish Newsthe money will be used to support the combatants in the war and to meet the humanitarian aid needs of the population.

According to information revealed by the Visegrad International Fund, which promotes development in Eastern Europe, the American actor, film producer and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio showed his solidarity with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

One link the American actor has with Ukraine is because, HElena, her grandmother, was born in Odessa, in the south of that country. DiCaprio was raised by his mother, Irmelin, and his grandmother. In addition, the two accompanied him to different releases of his films as titanica and The man in the iron mask.

Join DiCaprio

Several international celebrities joined the action of Leonardo DiCaprio and the Ukrainian actress Mila Kunis along with her husband Ashton Kutcher, indicated that they currently have US$15 million, but that their goal is to donate US$30 million.

Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, southern Ukraine, in 1983 and moved to the US in 1991. “I have always considered myself an American, a proud American. But today, I have never been more proud to be Ukrainian,” she said in a video posted on Instagram. “I have never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian,” Kutcher added.

The funds raised will reportedly be donated to shelter Ukrainian refugees.

Milla Jovovich, born in the Ukraine and star of Resident Evil, also spoke out. “I am heartbroken and dazed trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace, Ukraine. My country and my people have been bombed. Hidden friends and family. My blood and roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. It breaks me in two to see the horror that is taking place, the destruction of the country, the displacement of families, their entire lives in charred fragments around them. I remember the war in my father’s homeland, the former Yugoslavia, and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always the war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The endless force of imperialism. And always, the people pay with blood and tears,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

Additionally, celebrities such as Angelina Jolie and Priyanka Chopra, both ambassadors to the United Nations, have condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.