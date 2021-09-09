Leonardo DiCaprio and the millions of dollars for the Galapagos

If in the last year and a half the pandemic has distracted us from some topics of crucial importance such as global warming, a more eco-sustainable lifestyle and the protection of the planet, Leonardo DiCaprio brings us back with our feet firmly planted on the ground, reminding us of how much it is essential to protect the Earth, since the planet is increasingly sick and needs our loving care to return to health, in order to continue to guarantee us fresh air and clean water (i.e. the two cornerstones without which human life cannot to exist). That’s how then the star of Titanic, now famous for its green soul and environmental causes (also fought alongside Greta Thunberg), has promised to give its aid to the Galapagos Islands by deciding to donate 43 million dollars for the revitalization of the Ecuadorian ecosystem, increasingly threatened by climate change and mass tourism that is bringing it to its knees, impoverishing its ecosystem, once among the richest and most luxuriant in terms of biodiversity.

In fact, in recent years the volcanic archipelago has been the protagonist of a wild deforestation that has considerably reduced the amount of plants and animals in the area where, among other things, there has also been the invasion of some species of insects which, up to 100 years ago, they had never set foot in Ecuador. Although the mission is decidedly difficult, DiCaprio and a group of environmentalists (belonging to the non-profit organization of which he is a founding member, namely Re: wild) have an ambitious project in mind that includes the “re-naturalization” of the Galapagos and to restore the archipelago to its former glory. “When I went to the Galapagos Islands I met Paula Castaño and other environmental heroes in Ecuador who work day after day to save one of the most irreplaceable places on the planet“Declared Leonardo, very enthusiastic about the new green project that awaits him and which aims not only to combat marine depletion resulting from tourism and to return the island to its former glory, but also to reintroduce 13 animal species into the environment today extinct (at least locally).

Despite being famous for decades for his environmentalist spirit, Leonardo DiCaprio’s green heart always strikes us, since in every initiative of the actor the love and passion lavished to be able to have a better, cleaner and healthy. In addition to supporting the project in favor of the Galapagos DiCaprio involved in numerous environmental causes, in 1998 the actor of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood created the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, whose main intent is to support the most interesting and deserving green initiatives. As if this were not enough, Leonardo is also part of the board of directors of various organizations such as the WWF, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Global Green USA and the International Fund for Animal Welfare. In short, if DiCaprio wasn’t there, it would have to be invented. And that’s not just because the actor’s face’s Romeo + Juliet it pierces the screen, but also because its golden heart is essential for the protection of the planet.

