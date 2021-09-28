Leonardo DiCaprio and the other stars: the opinions of the waitresses

The other side of social media is that nothing remains secret anymore. Including the behaviors of stars when they are out of the spotlight. And if a bit of prosopopoeia a la “you don’t know who I am” is common, there is no compromise on education. The waitresses of bars and restaurants know something about it, who often have to do with rich and famous people far from the prying eyes of cameras and cameras. And so, if Leonardo Dicaprio is nice but strange, Jake Gyllenhaal it’s just unbearable.

Jake Gylenhaal the capricious

The video of Tik Tok, now removed, has been around the web in which Erin Lang, known on the platform as vinylscar, tells what it was like having to serve Jake Gyllenhaal at the table. A nightmare, in summary. “Everyone hates having to serve him. It’s never very nice. He’s full of himself, ”the girl explained. Whose judgment is in line with what has already been told by others. Who also commented on Lang’s post. “He’s a whim who always complains,” says another user. «Whenever he enters my restaurant he asks to sit where I work. And he never leaves a tip ». Which, for an American waitress, is the worst of insults.

Leonardo DiCaprio is strange

Lang is no stranger to this kind of “community service”. Both her Tik Tok and Instagram page are full of tales of her encounters with Hollywood stars. Leonardo DiCaprio, for example, “is very nice, but also very strange,” he says. “He asked for things that weren’t on the menu. But since they all have a crush on him they always try to please him ». Who wouldn’t do it?

Brooke Shields from 10, Zoe Kravitz from 0

Among those who Lang claims to have been very rude are characters like Harvey Keitel (“A total asshole”), and Zoe Kravitz (“I’ve never served her personally, but she hates not being the only girl in the room”). In reverse, Brooke Shields is «10 out of 10. She is a regular customer and always polite and polite. Chat with us, inquire. An easy going person”. Surprisingly, however, she has nice words for a diva who usually has a completely different reputation: Naomi Campbell. «One of the prettiest celebrities I’ve ever met. He put his hand on my arm to tell me it was the best leg of lamb he had ever eaten and thanked me for recommending it to him. ” But wasn’t Naomi a vegetarian?

