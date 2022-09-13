Leonardo DiCaprio and Zendaya were victims of the heavy prank of Kenan Thompson

The delivery ceremony of the 2022 Emmy Awards He already had his first viral moment of the night thanks to the presenter Kenan Thompsonwho joked about the actor’s love life Leonardo Dicaprio using to Zendayathe protagonist of euphoriaas a reference, by assuring that she was too old to go out with him, since she is 26 years old.

“Zendaya just turned 26. 26 is a strange age in Hollywood. You’re young enough to play a high school student but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio,” snapped the comedian before the astonished gaze of the guests and the Zendaya herself, who hid her face upon hearing the joke.





Zendaya’s discomfort

The actress, who in 2020 won the Emmy for best dramatic performance for the first season of “Euphoria”, had just received congratulations on her recent birthday (September 1) just before hearing the joke.

The comment quickly went viral on social networks, as it comes weeks after it was confirmed that DiCaprio has broken up with his last girlfriend, Argentina. Camila Morronejust when it turned 25.

DiCaprio’s love life

For some time now, countless followers have pointed out that none of the couples of the protagonist of “Titanic” have continued to be paired with the actor once they have exceeded a quarter of a century of life.

With Gisele Bundchen cut when he turned 23, and with Blake Lively, kelly rohrbach Y Nina Adgal he did the same once they reached 25 years of age.

In fact, there are countless graphics and videos on social networks that analyze a pattern of behavior that has not gone unnoticed by the writers of the Emmys and Thompson himself, known in the US for being one of the main actors of the emblematic program humor “Saturday Night Live”.





The first post-pandemic in-person Emmys

For their part, the best-known awards on the small screen are delivered this Monday with “Succession” as the great favorite among drama series and “Ted Lassos” in the comedy section.

Starting at 5:00 p.m. in Los Angeles (1:00 GMT), the Microsoft Theater hosted a ceremony that returned to the face-to-face format, with guests and a red carpet, after two reduced editions due to the pandemic.

However, the coronavirus continued to make a dent because the organizing chain of this edition, NBC, reduced the capacity and the number of accredited media on the red carpet to avoid possible contagion among its guests that would force the filming in progress to be stopped, many of the which are months behind.





