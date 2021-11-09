Leonardo DiCaprio, announced the next film of the star. And it will be a biopic

Great news for fans of Leonardo Dicaprio, a true Hollywood star for more than twenty years. The Academy Award for Best Actor for Revenant it would in fact be in the final negotiations for his next film.

To reveal it is Deadline, which reports how MGM insured itself Leonardo DiCaprio for a film about Jim Jones, the leader of a notorious religious sect in the 1970s. James Warren Jones is the man who has induced over 900 members of the congregation “Il Tempio del Popolo” to fulfill the massacre and mass suicide in Jonestown November 18, 1978, intentional community in northwestern Guyana formed by the Temple itself.

The same Jones also had 5 people killed including the United States Congressman Leo Ryan, sent to Guyana to investigate allegations of human rights abuses. Jones also went down in history as “the man who proclaimed himself God“.

Leonardo DiCaprio is expected not only to play pastor Jim Jones, but also to produce the film with his Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davisson. The same source also reports that the film will be based on a script by Scott Rosenberg, screenwriter of Venom and the two sequels to Jumanji and here also as an executive producer.

In all likelihood, this will therefore be his next project, announced when he still expects to see him in the next film Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon. Recently, however, he starred for Adam McKay in Don’t Look Up alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep And Ariana Grande and even earlier in Once upon a time in… Hollywood from Quentin Tarantino.

