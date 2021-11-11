Leonardo DiCaprio, announced the next film of the star

The Oscar-winning actor Leonardo Dicaprio he is in final negotiations for his next film, which will see him both as a protagonist and as a producer. The film in question, made by MGM, it will be focused on Jim Jones, leader of a notorious religious sect in the 1970s. James Warren Jones is the man who induced over 900 members of the People’s Temple congregation to carry out the massacre and mass suicide in Jonestown on November 18, 1978, an intentional community in northwestern Guyana formed by the Temple. Jones himself also had 5 people killed including US Congressman Leo Ryan, sent to Guyana to investigate allegations of human rights abuses.

In addition to portraying childbirth Jim Jones, Leonardo DiCaprio is expected to produce the film on his Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davisson. The same source also reports that the film will be based on a script by Scott Rosenberg, screenwriter of Venom and the two sequels to Jumanji, also here as an executive producer. In all likelihood, this will be his next project, announced when he still expects to see him in the next film Martin ScorseseKillers of the Flower Moon. Recently, however, the actor starred for Adam McKay in Don’t Look Up alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep And Ariana Grande.

