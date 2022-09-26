Leonardo DiCaprio as a couple again? His gesture that says a lot about Gigi Hadid
Leonardo DiCaprio would have approached Gigi Hadid. Everything suggests that there really is a relationship between the actor and the model according to a source from Entertainment Tonight.
Leonardo DiCaprio already seems to have found love again after her recent breakup with the beautiful and young actress Camila Morrone, 25 years. This time again, the star of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood would have found himself in the arms of a beautiful young woman : the sublime American model Gigi Hadid. In any case, this is what suggests all the rumors going around lately. Especially since the photos shared by the DailyMail September 13, 2022 shows a rapprochement between the 47-year-old actor and the 27-year-old model.
The photos shared by the DailyMail September 13 come from the Fashion Week from New York. The star of The wolf of Wall Street was seen there alongside theex of singer Zayn Maliksinger of one direction. Apart from these photos, nothing leaks regarding the real relationship that exists between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, the sister of Bella Hadid. But very recently, a source revealed to EntertainmentTonight another rapprochement between the actor and the model.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid: this gesture of the actor that says a lot
On September 24, 2022, singer Zayn Malik’s ex is traveling to Milan for Milan Fashion Week. The model paraded there for the brand Versace. According to the source of EntertainmentTonightLeonardo DiCaprio would have made the trip to Milan to accompany the model. Quoted by SHEthe source reportedly said of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid that “they really see each other“. Note that the model has a 2-year-old daughter, Khai, from her previous relationship with the singer of one direction who Gigi Hadid split from because of violence of the latter to his mother.
© Zuma Press
2/12 –
Leonardo DiCaprio
This time again, the star of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood would have found himself in the arms of a magnificent young woman: the sublime American model Gigi Hadid.
© Zuma Press
3/12 –
Leonardo DiCaprio
In any case, that’s what all the rumors that have been circulating lately suggest.
© Zuma Press
4/12 –
Leonardo DiCaprio
Especially since the photos shared by the Daily Mail on September 13, 2022 show a rapprochement between the 47-year-old actor and the 27-year-old model.
© Denis Guignebourg
5/12 –
Leonardo DiCaprio
The photos shared by the Daily Mail on September 13 are from New York Fashion Week.
© Zuma Press
6/12 –
Leonardo DiCaprio
The star of The Wolf of Wall Street was seen there alongside the ex of the singer. One Direction star Zayn Malik.
© Zuma Press
7/12 –
Leonardo DiCaprio
Apart from these photos, nothing leaks regarding the real relationship that exists between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, sister of Bella Hadid.
© PacificPressAgency
8/12 –
Leonardo DiCaprio
But very recently, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight another rapprochement between the actor and the model.
© Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage
9/12 –
Leonardo DiCaprio
On September 24, 2022, the ex of singer Zayn Malik is traveling to Milan for Milan Fashion Week.
© Panoramic
10/12 –
Leonardo DiCaprio
The model paraded there for the Versace brand. According to the source of Entertainment Tonight, Leonardo DiCaprio would have made the trip to Milan to accompany the model.
© STARMAX
11/12 –
Leonardo DiCaprio
Quoted by ELLE, the source would have said of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid that “they really see each other”.
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
12/12 –
Leonardo DiCaprio
Note that the model has a 2-year-old daughter, Khai, from her previous relationship with the singer of One Direction, from whom Gigi Hadid separated because of the latter’s violence towards her mother.