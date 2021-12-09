News

Leonardo DiCaprio back to the cinema in an all star comedy

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo Dicaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning program led by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

Adam Mckay, the mind behind The big bet and Vice – the man in the shadows, returns with another satirical comedy that ridicules contemporary society. It is not a virus, but an asteroid that threatens humanity, and McKay manages to highlight all the wickedness and pettiness of a society that no longer has an adequate ruling class to protect it.

DON’T LOOK UP is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The big bet) and is also played by Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

