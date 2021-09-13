Leonardo DiCaprio, “bad” in bed according to a former flame

All that glitters is not gold. AND Leonardo Dicapriohe would make no exception to the rule drawn from popular wisdom. The actor was the protagonist, over the weekend, of new and unpleasant revelations. “My aunt slept with Leonardo DiCaprio. And, apparently, it wouldn’t be that great, ”chuckled the granddaughter of Julianne Hough, former Oscar-winning alleged flame.

Julianne Hough, judge of Dancing with the stars, and Leonardo DiCaprio were seen together in 2013, at Coachella.

“They flirted. They touched everywhere. At one point, he whispered something in her ear and gave her a quick kiss on the cheek. They were so engrossed in each other that they ignored anyone around them, ”said a source close to the two at the time, whose relationship would quickly wear out. Hough would later laugh with her teenage niece, who, on TikTok, later shared her aunt’s revelations. “It’s not a lie, I swear you can check,” he said, in a video that went viral, which was later removed.

