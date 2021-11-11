Leonardo DiCaprio best dramatic interpretations

Among the greatest actors of all time, we can only count Leonardo Dicaprio. For his birthday, let’s rediscover yours best interpretations dramatic

Leonardo Dicaprio is certainly one of the best actors ever: he made his way from an early age in the world of cinema, conquering the hearts of the public with his interpretation of Jack Dawson in the colossal Titanic. But over the years, he has moved away from the role of the “handsome”, to interpret many different roles, in as many films: comedies, biopics and dramas. Film after film, Leonardo Dicaprio proved his talent.

Happy birthday Mr. Grape (1993)

The talent of Leonardo Dicaprio you can see immediately with Happy birthday Mr. Grape, 1993 film, directed by Lasse Hallström.

We are in the town of Endora, where the Grape family lives: Gilbert (Johnny Depp) constantly looks after her little brother Arnie (Leonardo Dicaprio), suffering from autism. The mother has become obese since her husband committed suicide and spends his life on the sofa, eating, smoking and watching television. Gilbert’s life isn’t easy, especially as Arnie often puts himself in danger.

Here Di Caprio he plays a character with autism, flawlessly, perfectly representing him in gestures, posture and movements. Despite the good interpretation of Depp, is exactly Di Caprio to capture the viewer’s attention, in the portrait of a young man who lives life lightly, despite the difficulties.

For this role, Leonardo Dicaprio got a nomination for the Oscar, as Best Supporting Actor, the first of a long series.

The Aviator (2004)

Among the best dramatic interpretations of Leonardo Dicaprio we surely find The Aviator, 2004 film, the second collaboration with Martin Scorsese.

The film is a biopic about the life of the aviator and director Howard Hughes. We are in 1927 and Howard inherits a huge sum of money from his family. He decides to carry out an ambitious project that links his two passions: aviation and cinema. Thus began his career as a director but, despite the great success obtained with his first film, the man is unable to keep his compulsive obsessions and obsessions at bay, especially after being left by his girlfriend. Katharine Hepburn. His obsessions will increase after a plane crash and Howard will fall victim to depression and phobias, which will cause him to hit rock bottom.

As we could see, the marriage between Di Caprio And Scorsese always produces excellent films: Howard Hughes reminds us a little of the Charles Foster Kane’s Fourth Estate, with his obsessions, his fears and, above all, the memory of his mother.

The film begins by showing us the glories of the entrepreneur’s life (which are also reflected in a very colorful and bright photograph), and then descends into the abyss of his darkest moments.

Di CaprioHere too he proves his talent and shows us how capable he is of playing any role, with any facet.

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Another explosive combination is that between Leonardo Dicaprio And Kate Winslet (couple who had already made us dream in Titanic). Here we find them in Revolutionary Road, 2008 film, directed by Sam Mendes, based on the novel of the same name by Richard Yates.

Frank And April Wheeler are a young middle-class couple from the 1950s who decide to move to Revolutionary Road, Connecticut. Theirs is a seemingly peaceful life, but the facade they show to the rest of the world does not reflect their reality. Frank is a serial traitor, while April is deeply dissatisfied with her life. Their misunderstandings often lead to fierce quarrels, in which they show all the hypocrisy of middle class of the time.

The two protagonists show a perfect alchemy from the beginning to the end of the film: Frank and April look like a model couple, but, within the walls of their home, they reveal the real feelings they have for each other. Dissatisfaction, broken dreams and hatred are the main elements of this couple, in which love has long since gone away.

The scene of the great quarrel between the two spouses perfectly shows the understanding between Leonardo Dicaprio And Kate Winslet, which give us an exceptional performance.

Shutter Island (2010)

Among the best dramatic interpretations of Leonardo Dicaprio certainly cannot miss another collaboration with Scorsese noteworthy: Shutter Island, 2010 film, based on the novel The island of fear from Dennis Lehane.

Two federal agents are sent to Shutter Island, which has a hospital specializing in the treatment of mentally ill criminals, to investigate the disappearance of a patient. On the island there is also the arsonist who caused the death of the wife of Teddy (Leonardo Dicaprio), one of the two investigators, who also disappeared into thin air.

Shutter Island is a film that mixes drama and thriller, made with attention to the smallest details, which captures the viewer from start to finish.

Leonardo Dicaprio he proves (again) his great talent, playing a problematic, fragile, but also extremely complex character.

Django Unchained (2012)

We end with Django Unchained, 2012 film, directed by Quentin Tarantino.

The now cult film is a tribute to the film Django 1966, directed by Sergio Corbucci.

We are in 1858, somewhere in Texas: Django is a black slave, who is tracked down by Dr. Shultz, the bounty hunter. The two strike an agreement and decide to go in search of Broomhilda, Django’s wife, whom the man has not seen since he was separated from her, on the plantation where he previously worked. They discover that the woman is now owned by Calvin Candle, a Mississippi landowner, as rich as he is cruel and greedy, played by Di Caprio.

Here, we see the actor playing a villain slap-up: a stingy, cruel man who enjoys the suffering of others and extremely racist. Di Caprio therefore, he brings an evil man onto the stage, managing to convey contempt and malice in all his scenes. The scene in which the actor accidentally injured himself with a piece of glass has now become famous, but he continued to go on with his monologue.

The role of Calvin Candle gives us a new facet of the talent of Di Caprio, albeit not recognized by the Academy, which did not even give him a nomination that year, much to the public’s disdain.

And which dramatic performance by Leonardo DiCaprio do you prefer?