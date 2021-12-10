Leonardo DiCaprio bewitches Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend and the patron of Amazon reacts …

The skit on the red carpet between Leonardo DiCaprio, the girlfriend of Jeff Bezos and the number one of Amazon went viral in record time!

Imagine you are at an important event and you see your sweetheart flirting with the charming one Leonardo Dicaprio. A touch of jealousy is natural, don’t you think? In spite of himself, Jeff Bezos was found in the unpleasant clothes, one of the most envied men in the world for the enormous wealth accumulated, but also for his fabulous sweetheart, Laura Sánchez.

The two have officially been paired since January of 2019, when the businessman communicated the news of the divorce from his wife McKenzie Scott, after a marital relationship that lasted 25 years. She is a television presenter quite well established in the US, as well as one helicopter pilot: at the time, their coming out of the closet generated a lot of hype.

On this occasion, a curtain that happened last Saturday on the red carpet of the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, immortalized in a video posted on social media by a magazine reporter Variety went viral in an amen. Mister Amazon’s girlfriend “flirts” with Leonardo Dicaprio and the companion sees red. “Threat” the Hollywood star, challenging him to join him because he would show him something. And we don’t think it was to give him an early birthday present (DiCaprio was born on November 11, 1974)!

The skit brought a smile to many users. In the pictures Lauren Sánchez hugs Leonardo DiCaprio and speaks to him in a manner confidential. Even the look she gives him is nothing short of enchanted. And Leo reciprocates, hugging her tightly as he says something to Jeff, peering down at him with contempt.

Jeff Bezos, who tweeted a picture of himself shirtless, holding a sign warning of a “Fatal fall”. Ecommerce platform number one wrote: “Leo, come here, I want to show you something …”, obviously with a (healthy) dose of irony.

Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl pic.twitter.com/PkwcRcoFvS – Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2021

