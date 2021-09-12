Leonardo DiCaprio bought the house of Jesse Tyler (which belonged to Gwen Stefani)

Among the Hollywood stars we talk about nothing but thereal estate deal of the moment, which concerns one of the most famous villas in all Los Feliz, one of the most chic hillside neighborhoods in Los Angeles. This is the mansion of Jesse Tyler Ferguson, star of Modern Family, and her husband Justin Mikita, just bought from Leonardo DiCaprio for 7.1 million dollars.

A price even higher than the couple’s request, which had started from 6.995 million, justified by the fact that the Oscar-winning actor was literally struck by the house, already spotted by several other buyers.

However it is a very famous house: first of all because before Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita (who put it up for sale to look for a bigger one on the occasion of the arrival of their first son Beckett) they also experienced the pop star Gwen Stefani with the singer and actor Gavin Rossdale, and Hollywood producer Mark Brazill, and then his own quirky style.

Built in 1928, it is a colonial-style mansion that Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita had customized by Peter Gurski, a big name designer in Hollywood (the same one who disdained the interiors of Will & Grace) which kept part of the original details enriching them with Hollywood memorabilia and some particular kitsch. Examples? There wallpaper with drunk monkeys in the bathroom, a logo with the letters J&J on the front door and a horse made from car parts in one of the living rooms.

About 500 square meters, with 4 main bedrooms and four bathrooms, it has terracotta and parquet floors, coffered or frescoed ceilings, a different color for each environment. Among the couple’s favorites the green library (without books): to Architectural Digest Jesse and Justin said it’s the place they chill for their cocktails. There is certainly no shortage of comforts in the home: among others a room dedicated to TV and cinema with a television set in a wooden wall and a retractable projector, a spa, a swimming pool (it was made by Gwen Stefani) with turquoise tiles fromallure definitely Mediterranean. Among the most special corners a rooftop overlooking the Griffith Park Observatory canyon.



The question everyone is asking now is if Leonardo DiCaprio will use this house personally or if he will give it to friends and relatives as he did with another Tudor-style mansion in Los Feliz where his father, George DiCaprio now lives. For sure he will not be left without a roof: on Bird Street, another exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood, he has an estate consisting of three buildings with three swimming poolsnot to mention the $ 23 million house in Malibu, as empty as some apartments in Manhattan. In the gallery above the VIP houses

