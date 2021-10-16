News

Leonardo DiCaprio: Camila Morrone is “the girl of dreams”

In fact, what he did with her and for her he had never done for anyone. Because when it comes to love, the standard rule of Leonardo Dicaprio it has always been about hiding as much as possible. Instead, Camila Morrone it’s a whole other story. It is no coincidence that a friend of the actor confided in Entertainment Tonight that she is Leo’s “dream girl”.

Two years of love

It’s been two years that 23-year-old Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio have been in love and well together. They went to the Oscars together. He made her her Instagram boyfriend. You have spoken publicly about their relationship. All things unthinkable for the golden and most hardened bachelor in Hollywood.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have been together for two years. And his friends say he’s serious this time. Ipa photo.

All the ex of Leonardo DiCaprio

The 46-year-old has had romantic relationships with famous women in the past. Starting, of course, with the first and most important, the one with Gisele Bundchen. And then there were Bar Refaeli, Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach And Toni Garrn. And, even, for a brief moment in 2011, the actress Blake Lively.

Camila Morrone, the girl of dreams

Yes, none of them, however, Leonardo had ever pushed himself to say certain things. “They are very much in love,” the source tells the site. «Camila is the girl of his dreams. She is young, sweet, simple and easy to be with her. He gets along well with his family and he also gets along very well with hers. They have always known each other and their history works ».

Leonardo Dicaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio with girlfriend Camila Morrone. He is in his ordinance uniform as an undercover star: cap and hood of the sweatshirt… Photo LaPresse

The proof of the lockdown

He even passed the terrible test of the lockdown unscathed. That has bothered many couples. «Usually Leo is very independent, he spends a lot of time with friends. But due to lockdonw, he spent most of his time with Camila. Love being with her. They are very close. Leo spent 24/7 with Camila for months at his home. “

