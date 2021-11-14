Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates his 47th birthday with Robert Pattinson and Snoop Dogg (PHOTO)

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 47th birthday in style in the company of Robert Pattinson, Snoop Dogg and many other celebrities.

Leonardo Dicaprio celebrated his 47th birthday with an incredible star-studded party: Snoop Dogg recently released some photo and video of the American actor’s party that took place this Friday in a mansion located in the Trousdale Estates of Beverly Hills, California.

Snoop Dogg, one of the most famous guests of the party, chose Instagram to share some photos and videos of the stars who took part in the party: among those present were Leo’s girlfriend Camila Morrone, Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, LeBron James, along with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

The video shared by the rapper shows a crowded dance floor and some of the participants enjoying themselves dancing to the rhythm of the tunes. At some point during the party, two other extremely special guests also started dancing with Snoop Dogg, according to Just Jared.

These are Beyonce and Jay-Z who apparently took over the ballroom as soon as they arrived. During the party, Leo was also seen talking to his friends about the Earth Alliance, his nonprofit organization that is looking for a way to tackle climate change and environmental threats to life on Earth.