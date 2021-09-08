Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes infatuated with him on the set of Romeo + Juliet, reveals Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes, in the cast of Romeo + Juliet, spoke of the infatuation of Claire Danes for Leonardo Dicaprio on the set of the 1996 film, recalling how the American actor was totally indifferent to his colleague’s feelings.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Romeo + Juliet, the film directed by Baz Luhrmann which saw Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes engaged in the interpretation of the two historical characters told by the genius of William Shakespeare. When a quarter of a century has passed since the release of the film in theaters, Miriam Margolyes described her relationship with DiCaprio, also telling a little about the climate that was on the set at the time. The actress, who blew out 80 candles this year, said she had found “painful to watch“DiCaprio and Danes’ interactions during filming, as the latter, still 17, was completely infatuated with her partner.

However, the protagonist of the film, who in those years was the absolute idol of girls all over the world, did not reciprocate the feelings of Danes in the least, and was almost “contemptuous” towards him. In her new memoir, This Much Is True, Miriam revealed: “We shot in Mexico City, heaven for someone like me who loves browsing flea markets and antique shops. Leonardo also liked him a lot and we spent hours wandering around the markets together. I don’t know if I’ve ever had this much fun“.

Despite getting along well with Leonardo, she didn’t like the fact that he was so “insensitive” to Claire’s feelings. In fact, the actress added: “I loved and admired her work, but luckily I was immune to her charm, unlike poor Claire Danes, who was only 17 at the time. It was obvious to all of us that she was truly in love with her Romeo, but Leonardo was not in love with her. He wasn’t his type at all. He didn’t know how to handle his obvious infatuation. She was not sensitive to her feelings, she was contemptuous of her and could be quite unpleasant in her desire to escape, while Claire was absolutely sincere and spontaneous. It was painful to watch“.