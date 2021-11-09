News

Leonardo DiCaprio “conquers” Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend. The patron of Amazon threatens him

Jeff Bezos with girlfriend and Leonardo DiCaprio
Los Angeles (United States) – La girlfriend of Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, “bewitched” by Leonardo Dicaprio last Saturday during a brief meeting between the three on the occasion of a gala in Los Angeles: so the network commented on the video of the meeting, which went viral on Twitter, which prompted the patron of Amazon to post a not exactly flattering message on the same social network addressed directly to the American actor.

The video of the meeting

The video, just six seconds long, was filmed at the tenth edition of the presented Art + Film Gala from Gucci to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and it already counts beyond 17.1 million views. DiCaprio talks animatedly with the couple while Sanchez does it looks in admiration – “hypnotized” is the definition of some media – with a big smile. The billionaire, for his part, doesn’t seem impressed at all.




Social reactions

Maybe Lauren Sanchez is alone a big fan of the actor, but on Twitter there are those who joke that they want to find a woman “who looks at you like Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend looks at Leonardo DiCaprio”. Someone else writes: “When you literally have billions but you are not Leonardo DiCaprio”. It’s still: “All DiCaprio films are in the process of being retired from Amazon Prime.”

Bezos’ “threat”

Jeff Bezos’ answer it was not long in coming. The patron of Amazon, turning to DiCaprio, posted a message that leaves no doubts on what he thinks of that meeting: “Leo, come here, I want to show you something… LeoDiCaprio “, writes Bezos. The second richest man in the world accompanies the post with a photo of him posing outdoors leaning on a sign with the words: “Danger! Steep cliff! Fatal fall!”.

