Leonardo DiCaprio, Cop26 mission: at the forefront of the planet

“Actor and environmentalist”, the two words with which Leonardo Dicaprio he describes himself on his very popular profile Instagram. On the other hand, the American actor has been fighting for years at the forefront for the planet: already in 1998, immediately after the success achieved thanks to the colossal Titanic, he put on his own Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the environmental awareness.

Close friend of Greta Thunberg and UN testimonial against the global warming, it is therefore not surprising to see him among the delegates participating in the Cop26, the United Nations conference on climate changes that is being held these days a Glasgow. With mask and sunglasses, Leo landed in Scotland with a commercial flight, thus avoiding the polemics on the pollution of private-jet.

Despite this, there was no shortage of his landing the controversy: behind the Hollywood star, surrounded by fans and bodyguards, an Australian woman in fact, he began to scream, asking him to intervene against the practice of fracking (hydraulic billing) in the territories of the aborigines. DiCaprio, with on display the colored brooch of the ecological struggle, however, has continued rapidly to his car.

On the other hand Leo had a tight schedule of appointments which he wanted to attend, perhaps even a private meeting with Greta Thunberg to give an account of the situation. What is certain is that in recent years there have been many actions green of the Oscar Prize: from the purchase of an island of Belize to save its mangroves from deforestation to intervention on the occasion of the signing of theParis Agreement.

Going through auctions and gala in which he collected Millions of dollars to be donated to associations for the environment and the many documentaries made and produced to bring Earth’s most pressing problems to the surface. Because, as he himself said when he collected the coveted statuette, “we must not take this planet for granted“.