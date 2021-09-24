Leonardo DiCaprio defends sharks, support for the sanctuary





Leonardo Dicaprio renews its environmental commitment, launching into a new battle: that of shark protection. The Oscar winner, already known for his numerous initiatives in favor of the environment, has in fact decided to publicly support a new law proposal for Hawaii. A rule that, should it come into force, will provide very severe penalties for all those who capture or kill these splendid marine animals.

But that’s not all, as the Hollywood actor also requested the establishment of a sanctuary Hawaiian dedicated to sharks, where these animals can live free and protected from the action of man.

Leonardo DiCaprio for sharks

The US state of Hawaii is about to discuss a new bill, the House Bill 533. The legislative initiative provides for very severe penalties for those who decide to “capture or kill”Sharks, with consequences that can range from very high fines to prison. The bill also aims to establish a sanctuary for the protection of these animals, which are increasingly at risk of extinction due to both indiscriminate fishing and climate change.

Yesterday, Leonardo DiCaprio decided to take advantage of the Twitter platform to express his full support for the legal initiative, asking for its immediate approval:

The global shark population is declining, but it is critical to the health of the oceans and their resilience. I support Hawaii’s House Bill 533 to create a sanctuary for Hawaiian sharks.

The face of “Titanic” and many other successful films has been involved in the environmental protection, both in terms of raising awareness against climate change and with concrete protection actions. Along with other famous people and US industry tycoons, DiCaprio inaugurated the Earth Alliance Foundation. The group has already embarked on many protection projects: among many, a donation of 5 million dollars to restore natural resources after the terrible fires that hit Australia.

Source: Civil Beat