Leonardo DiCaprio “disturbed” by Meryl Streep’s nude on the set

In the ironic disaster-movie Meryl Streep plays the surreal President of the United States Janie Orlean (Donald Trump parody) who has to deal with an asteroid capable of destroying the Earth. In the cast also Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, in the role of two astronomers who try in every way to avoid the disaster.

According to director Adam McKay, Streep “would not have given a turn” to the idea of ​​showing herself naked, but instead DiCaprio would have insisted not to shoot the scene: “He came up to me and said ‘Do you really need to show it? ‘I replied’ It’s President Orleans, it’s not Meryl Streep ‘. For him, Meryl is a royal figure in the history of cinema. ” In the end, the director decided not to give up the take, but to use a stunt double so as not to show the precious and “regal” side B of Streep.

