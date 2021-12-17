Leonardo DiCaprio dived into a frozen lake to save his dog while filming Don’t Look Up

The star of Titanic Leonardo DiCaprio has not lost the habit of diving into freezing water!

In director Adam McKay’s new Netflix comedy, Don’t Look Up, Leonardo Dicaprio plays an astronomer who is desperate to save the world from a comet. During an EW panel the director and the stars of the film, which include names such as Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Tyler Perry, it was discovered that the star of Titanic he hasn’t lost the habit of diving into icy waters to save someone! The Oscar-winning actor has indeed revealed of diving into a frozen lake to try desperately to save one of his dogs. The incident took place in Boston, during the filming of the Netflix movie.

The director said during the panel that the actor has two huskies, trained for the rescue, who are “real tornadoes”. “Jonah [Hill, uno dei protagonisti del film ndr] sent me pictures of their torn sofa “. The two actors in fact lived together in Boston during the filming of Don’t Look Up. “Tell the story of the frozen lake and your dog” the director orders it. “Basically, we both fell into a frozen lake”, begins to tell DiCaprio. “I didn’t really know what people do on a frozen lake [vive in California ndr]”.

At this point Jennifer Lawrence takes the words, which explains that a dog had fallen into the lake and DiCapio dived to rescue him and get him out, while this was happening the other dog also dived into the frozen lake. brotherhood, helped the drowning dog. “The other started licking what was drowning and so then we were all together in the frozen lake”, concludes DiCaprio. “I’m sure you are all wondering and I can confirm it: immediately afterwards he undressed and was naked in the car” Lawrence said amid general laughter.