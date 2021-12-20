Leonardo DiCaprio dives into a frozen lake for his two huskies

“They both entered the frozen lake, I didn’t understand what to do in such a situation. One fell and the other started licking what was drowning, so we all ended up in the water. Living in California they had no idea what it was a frozen lake, “the actor who (ironically) became world famous in 1997 by freezing to death in” Titanic “told Entertainment Weekly.

The crew was around Boston to shoot some scenes of “Don’t Look Up” and co-star Jennifer Lawrence also assisted in the rescue: “One of the dogs fell and he jumped into the lake to save it. pushed one out of the mud, the other dived. I’m sure you enjoyed it. I had a lot of fun when (DiCaprio ed.) got into the car naked “.

“The funny thing is, the two Huskies were real tornadoes,” said director Adam McKay. It was Jonah Hill, DiCaprio’s roommate, who paid the most: “They were completely crazy, they wreaked havoc.”

The star adopted the two Huskies Jack and Jill in 2020, together with his girlfriend Camila Morrone. The pair also have a third Husky named Sally.

