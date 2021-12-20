Leonardo DiCaprio dives into a frozen lake for his two huskies

“They both entered the frozen lake. I didn’t understand what to do in such a situation. One fell and the other started licking what was drowning, so we all ended up in the water. Living in California they had no idea what to do. was a frozen lake, “admitted to” Entertainment Weekly “the actor who (ironically) became world famous by freezing to death in” Titanic “.

The crew was around Boston to shoot some scenes and co-star Jennifer Lawrence also assisted the rescue: “One of the dogs fell and he jumped into the lake to save it. As soon as he pushed one out of the mud, the another jumped in. I’m sure you enjoyed it. I was when he got into the car naked. “

“The funny thing is, the two Huskies were real tornadoes,” confirmed director Adam McKay. It was Jonah Hill, DiCaprio’s roommate, who paid the most: “They were completely crazy, they wreaked havoc.” The star adopted the two Huskies Jack and Jill in 2020, together with his girlfriend Camila Morrone. The pair also have a third Husky named Sally.

