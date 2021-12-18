Leonardo DiCaprio dives into a frozen lake to save two huskies

In addition to being recognized for his talent as an actor, Leonardo DiCaprio has won the sympathy of many for his work as an environmental activist and his commitment to animal welfare, as demonstrated during the filming of the film Comedy Don’t Look Up. jumping into a frozen lake to save two dogs.

According to the Around the Table program, the cast of the comedy, which also includes Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Tyler Perry, the protagonist of The Wolf of Wall Street hasn’t thought twice and, despite the freezing temperatures in Boston ( where filming takes place) dived into a frozen lake to rescue two Siberian huskies who lived in the house the actor rented with Hill.

“The two dogs fell into the frozen lake,” said Hill, who shared a home with the Titanic star during filming. “One of the dogs fell into the water and – DiCaprio – jumped into the frozen lake to save him, but as soon as he pulled one out, the other jumped,” recalled Lawrence.

DiCaprio himself explained that as he took out the first husky, “the other started licking the drowning one.” “We all ended up in the water,” said the actor, who acknowledged that he probably wasn’t the right person to get in the water.