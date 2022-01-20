Leonardo DiCaprio dives into the waters of the frozen lake to retrieve his two Huskies in distress

They would do it for him and he had no hesitation in doing it for them. And so when he saw them in trouble, Leonardo Dicaprio, a fervent activist and always on the front line to defend the causes environmentalists And animal welfare, threw himself into the freezing water to save Jack and Jill, his two Siberian Huskies (there is also a third, but he wasn’t there).

According to media reports, the American actor was in Boston while filming Don’t Look Up, the film in which he was engaged, accompanied by the two dogs. When, however, he saw one of the two falling into the icy waters and the other reaching him to help him, risking both drowning, the Jack Dowson of Titanic, who knows that the experience has not helped him, he has not hesitated for a moment before diving to their rescue.

To reveal the episode of the frozen lake and the “heroic” rescue, it was the same actor during the show «Around The Table»To Entertainment Weekly, when asked to share the most interesting moments of success on the set. After all, we would have expected nothing less from greener divo in Hollywood who adopted the two huskies, Jack and Jill, in 2020, who became the siblings of Sally, the third dog in the family, always of the same breed.

The environmental and animal rights battles of the Hollywood star

Leonardo DiCaprio is now an icon ofenvironmentalism and its battles for the conservation of the oceans, the safeguarding of species a risk of extinction, global warming have echoes around the world.

With her Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, founded in 1998, is constantly engaged in awareness raising and fundraising activities. He takes part in world conferences, meets the presidents of the United States with whom he discusses the issues of environmentalism. He produced several documentaries to turn the spotlight on more and more great eco-challenges of our times. It has become UN ambassador against climate change in 2014 and the Time in 2016 he ranks first among the most influential people in the world.

More recently, he created the environmental foundation Earth Alliance through which he donated five million dollars to save the Amazon rainforest ravaged by fires. As well as in January 2020 he donated three million dollars for fires in Australia.

Among the actor’s latest battles to save the planet from climate change, that of decreasing the meat consumption, changing diet in favor of a vegetable regime. And to go from words to deeds, he decided to invest in two pioneering companies in the emerging industry of synthetic meat, that they managed to create in vitro, from animal cells, therefore without slaughter, the first hamburger and the first steaks.

The meat industry is now a major contributor to the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, producing 14% of global emissions, more than the entire transport sector. According to one of the most impressive studies ever carried out on the subject, The Green, Blue and Gray water footprint of farm animals and animal product, the water footprint of beef is very heavy: to produce 1 kilo of meat, 15,415 liters of water are needed.

On the other hand, the study shows that they are needed only 322 liters from water to produce a kilo of vegetables or 1,644 liters to produce a kilo of cereals. An abysmal difference, which confirms that our food choices and the adoption of one less rich diet (if not without) of meat, would have a significant impact on global CO2 and methane emissions.