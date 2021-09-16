Leonardo DiCaprio donated $ 43 million for Darwin’s Arch in the Galapagos

Leonardo Dicaprio (PHOTO) donated $ 43 million to rebuild the Galápagos Islands after the collapse of the Darwin Arch rock formation to restore habitats.
The famous rock formation Darwin Arch, off the Galápagos Islands, collapsed due to “natural erosion”, as announced by the Ecuadorian Ministry of the Environment. Leonardo Dicaprio has pledged to donate 43 million dollars (approximately € 35 million) for archipelago conservation operations in the Pacific Ocean. The donation from the Hollywood star will be used to finance a number of projects, including the restoration of the Floreana island, which is home to 54 threatened species, and reintroduces 13 locally extinct species, including the mocking thrush Floreana, the first mocking thrush described by Charles Darwin. The 43 million will also be used to preventextinction of the pink iguana, which lives on an active volcano on the Isabela island and to strengthen the protective measures of the marine resources of the Galápagos to improve the natural capital of ecotourism. Paula Castaño, a wildlife veterinarian, will take over DiCaprio’s Instagram and Twitter accounts to promote the critical interventions needed to rebuild the Galápagos. “Time is running out for so many species, especially on islands where their small populations are vulnerable and threatened. We need investments huge as announced today to replicate our successes in the Galápagos and elsewhere, ”said the veterinarian.
“When I went to the Galápagos Islands, I met Paula Castaño and other environmental heroes in Ecuador who worked day after day to save one of the most irreplaceable places of the planet, ”DiCaprio explained. “I am thrilled to share his team’s work and to support the longstanding effort for protect and restore these islands iconic, together with the Re: wild team. All over the world, wilderness is in decline. We have degraded three quarters of the wilderness and brought more than a million species to the brink of extinction. More than half of the Earth’s remaining wildernesses could disappear in the coming decades if we don’t act decisively. Fortunately, conservation leaders like Paula are showing us that it is not too late to reverse this alarming trend. Re: wild offers a bold vision to amplify and scale local solutions led by indigenous peoples and local communities, non-governmental organizations, businesses and government agencies, to help increase their impact around the world. The environmental heroes the planet needs are already here. Now we must all rise to the challenge and join them“.