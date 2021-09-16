Leonardo DiCaprio donated $ 43 million for Darwin’s Arch in the Galapagos

Leonardo Dicaprio (PHOTO) donated $ 43 million to rebuild the Galápagos Islands after the collapse of the Darwin Arch rock formation to restore habitats.

The famous rock formation Darwin Arch, off the Galápagos Islands, collapsed due to "natural erosion", as announced by the Ecuadorian Ministry of the Environment. Leonardo Dicaprio has pledged to donate 43 million dollars (approximately € 35 million) for archipelago conservation operations in the Pacific Ocean. The donation from the Hollywood star will be used to finance a number of projects, including the restoration of the Floreana island, which is home to 54 threatened species, and reintroduces 13 locally extinct species, including the mocking thrush Floreana, the first mocking thrush described by Charles Darwin. The 43 million will also be used to preventextinction of the pink iguana, which lives on an active volcano on the Isabela island and to strengthen the protective measures of the marine resources of the Galápagos to improve the natural capital of ecotourism. Paula Castaño, a wildlife veterinarian, will take over DiCaprio's Instagram and Twitter accounts to promote the critical interventions needed to rebuild the Galápagos. "Time is running out for so many species, especially on islands where their small populations are vulnerable and threatened. We need investments huge as announced today to replicate our successes in the Galápagos and elsewhere, "said the veterinarian.