Leonardo DiCaprio donates 43 million dollars

You know that Leonardo Dicaprio it’s a environmentalist and decided to save one of the magical places on the planet. To do so, he made a $ 43 million donation to the reconstruction of the Galapagos Islands to restore their habitats.

His intent would be to refound all the Pacific archipelagos of Latin America, from Mexico to Chile. He will do so through his Re: Wild organization which challenges that of rebuilding a world where there is balance in nature and where you reign biodiversity.

The project provides for the collaboration with the Directorate of the Galápagos National Park and the local communities.

First island to have this naturalistic repopulation will be the isola Floreana, that has 54 threatened species. The intent is to reintroduce 13 species that have become extinct.

Among them, the mocking thrush Floreana, described by Charles Darwin. There are also the pink iguanas and other animals will soon be extinct as the ecosystems are degrading.

The 43 million are certainly a lot, but they will all go to finance the captive breeding program of some animals and to protect the marine fauna of the Galápagos and to increase theecotourism.

The goals we set ourselves in the next 10 years I’m then reverting to 25 islands of local fauna, including the marine one. The inversion of the extinction stream of over 250 threatened species. The doubling of protected areas. Contribute to the development of resilient and sustainable economies.

We recall that Di Caprio’s organization has long been committed to protect the planet from an environmental point of view, from fight against global warming at the wildlife conservation and access to water.

To date, the American star has made more than $ 100 million available to support programs and projects in defense of the planet.

Thanks Di Caprio, thanks on behalf of humanity.

Antonella Cutolo